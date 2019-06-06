TBSE 12th HS Arts and Commerce Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: Tanushree Biswas first in Commerce, Art; Science topper Nilanjan Deb first in combined merit list

Tripura Board TBSE 12th HS Arts and Commerce Result 2019 declared Latest Updates | Tanushree Biswas of Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School in Gomati district ranked first in the joint list of Humanities and Commerce candidates this year. She scored 451 marks with letters of distinction in five subjects.
79.05 percent of students from Humanities stream have passed and 78.13 percent students from the commerce stream cleared their senior secondary exams. The overall pass percentage is around 80.51 percent after combining results of all streams.
The Tripura Board results are now available on an alternative website, tsu.trp.nic.in. A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today (6 June). Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.
TBSE had conducted the HS +2 Stage board examinations for arts, commerce and science streams from 1 March to 3 April. Around 27,000 students had appeared for the exams.
Here is how you can check your Class 12 results:
Step 1: Visit the TBSE official website – tripuraresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the TBSE Result Link which will be activated once the result is announced.
Step 3: Click on either 'link 1' or 'link 2' under the subhead Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), choosing the appropriate stream — Year 2019 on the homepage
Step 4: Enter your TBSE Roll Number as mentioned on your Hall Ticket
Step 5: As soon as the results are submitted, the results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download your Class 12 result and take a printout for future reference.
Results for the science stream were declared on 21 May. Students secured an overall pass percentage of 88.95. Nilanjan Deb of BB Institution in Dharmanagar Town Mouja, North Tripura, emerged the topper of the TBSE Class 12 science exams with 494 marks.
In 2018, over 22,000 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 examinations and recorded a pass percentage of 84.31 in the Science stream.
About Tripura Board:
Established in the 1973, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education conducts two major Public Examinations — Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) and Higher Secondary (+2 stage) (both General and Vocational courses) Examination since 1981.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 13:07:27 IST
Highlights
Tanushree Biswas tops among combined list of Commerce, Art studnets
Tanushree Biswas of Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School in Gomati district ranked first in the joint list of Humanities and Commerce candidates this year. She scored 451 marks with letters of distinction in five subjects.
Science students retain all top 10 ranks in combined class 12 results
Addressing a press conference here this morning, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said Science stream toppers have retained all top ten positions in the combined merit list of TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) results this year, The Indian Express reported.
79.05% students clear exam from Arts stream; 78.13% pass in Commerce
79.05 percent of students from Humanities stream have passed and 78.13 percent students from the commerce stream cleared their senior secondary exams. The overall pass percentage is around 80.51 percent after combining results of all streams.
Tripura Madrasa Fazil result also likely today
TBSE publishes the Tripura Board 12th Results 2019 online on the website for the convenience of the students. Candidates can login to this website and conveniently check their TBSE 12th Commerce and Arts result 2019. Along with Tripura Board Arts and Commerce result 2019, the TBSE is also likely to declare the Madrasa Fazil Result 2019 as well today.
Scores now available on tsu.trp.nic.in; official website to reflect result at 9.45 am
The Tripura Board results are now available on an alternative website, tsu.trp.nic.in. A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.
Tripura Board HS marksheets to be made available today
The marksheet will be available to candidates today itself after the result is declared. Candidates can collect the marksheet from their respective institutes or schools as per their convenience.
Tripura Board says score card to be available online at tripuraresults.nic.in after 9.45 am
A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.
Official website unresponsive after Class 12 results declared; alternative ways to check results
Tripura Board has already declared TBSE 12th Result 2019. The official links are still not active. It may take some time to activate the result link. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can also check result on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
Alternatively, you can also avail the SMS service to get your score card on your mobile. Type TBSE12
RollNumber and send it to 54242 for your scores.
Tripura Board announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce results; check tripuraresults.nic.in
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today (6 June). Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.
Alternative ways to check result, if official website is down
Owing to the high volume of traffic that the official websites are likely to see at the time of results, the might run slow or crash. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official websites, they should not panic. These temporary glitches are usually fixed soon. In the meantime, there are quite a few alternative ways through which candidates can check your TBSE Class 12 art and commerce scores.
List of alternative websites:
indiaresults.com
examresults.com
tbse.in
Reports say Tripura HS arts and commerce stream result to be out soon
Media reports say TBSE 12th Result 2019 for Arts and Commerce stream will be released in a while. There was no official word but most reports state the result will be released at 9 am and candidates can soon check the result on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
Tripura Board to announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce results today
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today. Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:40 (IST)
South Tripura performs best among all Tripura district
Senior Secondary results in 72 schools spread across the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas have slightly improved this year as well with an average of 67.66 per cent pass rate.
Out of the state’s eight districts, students from South Tripura district have fared the best with a 80.31 percent pass rate. Sepahijala, Gomati and Khowai districts follow; Dhalai district students fared the worst with a 63.84 per cent pass rate, The Indian Express reported.
12:32 (IST)
Tanushree Biswas tops among combined list of Commerce, Art studnets
Tanushree Biswas of Chandrapur Colony Higher Secondary School in Gomati district ranked first in the joint list of Humanities and Commerce candidates this year. She scored 451 marks with letters of distinction in five subjects.
12:26 (IST)
Science students retain all top 10 ranks in combined class 12 results
Addressing a press conference here this morning, TBSE president Dr Bhabatosh Saha said Science stream toppers have retained all top ten positions in the combined merit list of TBSE Higher Secondary (+2 Stage) results this year, The Indian Express reported.
12:24 (IST)
79.05% students clear exam from Arts stream; 78.13% pass in Commerce
79.05 percent of students from Humanities stream have passed and 78.13 percent students from the commerce stream cleared their senior secondary exams. The overall pass percentage is around 80.51 percent after combining results of all streams.
10:09 (IST)
Follow these steps to check Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results
Step 1: Log onto the tbse.in website.
Step 2: Look for the link which says Tripura +2 Science Result 2018, TBSE HSC +2 Science Result 2018
Step 3: Click for the link which says TBSE 12th Result, Tripura Class 12 Science Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download the Tripura HSC +2 Science Result 2018, TBSE HSC +2 Result 2018 for future reference
10:09 (IST)
Follow these steps to check Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results
Step 1: Log onto the tbse.in website.
Step 2: Look for the link which says Tripura +2 Science Result 2018, TBSE HSC +2 Science Result 2018
Step 3: Click for the link which says TBSE 12th Result, Tripura Class 12 Science Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Roll Number
Step 5: Download the Tripura HSC +2 Science Result 2018, TBSE HSC +2 Result 2018 for future reference
09:54 (IST)
Tripura Madrasa Fazil result also likely today
TBSE publishes the Tripura Board 12th Results 2019 online on the website for the convenience of the students. Candidates can login to this website and conveniently check their TBSE 12th Commerce and Arts result 2019. Along with Tripura Board Arts and Commerce result 2019, the TBSE is also likely to declare the Madrasa Fazil Result 2019 as well today.
09:36 (IST)
Scores now available on tsu.trp.nic.in; official website to reflect result at 9.45 am
The Tripura Board results are now available on an alternative website, tsu.trp.nic.in. A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.
09:19 (IST)
Tripura Board HS marksheets to be made available today
The marksheet will be available to candidates today itself after the result is declared. Candidates can collect the marksheet from their respective institutes or schools as per their convenience.
09:19 (IST)
Tripura Board says score card to be available online at tripuraresults.nic.in after 9.45 am
A flash notification on Tripura Board's official website states that the result will be available only after 9.45 am. The board has already released the results at a press conference in Agartala. However, the activation of official links is taking some time. This year 25,000 candidates have appeared for Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream Board exam.
09:13 (IST)
Official website unresponsive after Class 12 results declared; alternative ways to check results
Tripura Board has already declared TBSE 12th Result 2019. The official links are still not active. It may take some time to activate the result link. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can also check result on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
Alternatively, you can also avail the SMS service to get your score card on your mobile. Type TBSE12<space>RollNumber and send it to 54242 for your scores.
09:09 (IST)
Tripura Board announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce results; check tripuraresults.nic.in
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today (6 June). Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.
09:02 (IST)
Alternative ways to check result, if official website is down
Owing to the high volume of traffic that the official websites are likely to see at the time of results, the might run slow or crash. In case students face difficulty in logging into the official websites, they should not panic. These temporary glitches are usually fixed soon. In the meantime, there are quite a few alternative ways through which candidates can check your TBSE Class 12 art and commerce scores.
List of alternative websites:
indiaresults.com
examresults.com
tbse.in
08:48 (IST)
Reports say Tripura HS arts and commerce stream result to be out soon
Media reports say TBSE 12th Result 2019 for Arts and Commerce stream will be released in a while. There was no official word but most reports state the result will be released at 9 am and candidates can soon check the result on tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.
08:45 (IST)
Tripura Board to announce Class 12 Arts, Commerce results today
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 (HS +2 Stage) results of higher secondary or Uchhaya Madhyamik arts and commerce exams today. Students can check their scores on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.