'Tax deduction': Elephants being fed sugarcane from loaded truck awes internet

Social media has always been a hub for interesting topics. In recent times, along with humans, animals are also quite popular there. People love to watch their crazy and bizarre activities that can bring smiles to their faces. Now, a clip of a herd of elephants has been doing rounds across the internet world and gathering reactions from users. India Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, on 20 October, uploaded a short video on Twitter where the animals could be seen having sugarcane from a loaded truck. But the hilarious part of the exchange arrived with the caption that reads, “Tax deduction at source.”

Tax deduction at source !! pic.twitter.com/h6OO8xsjc9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 20, 2022



In the 12-second-long video, a few elephants were captured taking out sugarcane with their trunks from a truck. The truck took a halt in the middle of a road inside a forest area. The adorable creatures enjoyed the feast quite emphatically as they went on to eat them one by one.

Since being uploaded, the video has received more than 73,000 views and summoned over 3,000 likes on Twitter so far. Users got delighted after watching the act by the elephants. And the ‘tax deduction’ part in the caption seemed funny to them. They found it quite similar to break inspectors who perform the exact duty during cross-border transport.

A viewer said, “Good one. Happy to give such a tax though.”

Good one👌😆..happy to give such tax though🤗😍 — #Amazing Planet🌏 (@WonderVinod) October 20, 2022



A user named the tax “ERT” which meant “Elephant Road Tax.”

ERT :- Elephant Road Tax — Rajat kumar (@techyrajat) October 20, 2022



A person noted, “The only TDS no one will complain about paying. We should give back to nature. We owe so much.”

The only TDS no one will complain about paying We should give back to nature. We owe so much !! — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) October 20, 2022



An individual appreciated the driver of the truck for his “kind” gesture.



Here are some other notable reactions:

This is EST. Elephant Said Tax.

Different from GST, which FM sitaraman cannot justify anyways. — Bagheera (@HimalayKa) October 20, 2022

Kudos 👌👍 to the driver…🤘 — VIKASH SINGH TOMAR (@balli_tomar) October 20, 2022

JST Jungle Service Tax 😁 — PKB (@pankajpbardia) October 20, 2022



Previously, a similar kind of incident was shared by Kaswan back in July this year. In that clip, a kind driver was spotted giving sugarcane to a couple of elephants, a mother and a calf. A man from the top of the vehicle threw sugarcane towards the animals who evidently relished them.

What will you call this tax. pic.twitter.com/ypijxlSY5t — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 24, 2022



The IFS personnel asked in the caption, “What will you call this tax?” The Twitter video earned as many as 2 million views and viewers lauded the truck driver for his humble behaviour towards the wild animals.

