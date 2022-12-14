Tawang Clash: IAF to conduct exercises near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: A couple of days after the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China traded blows at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to conduct a training exercise in the eastern sector.

“Indian Air Force (IAF) is scheduled to carry out a consolidated training exercise this week in the Eastern Sector where the readiness of the aircraft would be checked. The training exercise has been planned much in advance,” news agency ANI quoted IAF officials as saying.

The exercises, for which India has already announced a NOTAM (no-fly zone) over the North East for December 15-16, are scheduled to be held from Indian Air Force (IAF) bases Tezpur, Chhabua, Jorhat in Assam and Hashimara in West Bengal.

Two years after the deadly clash at Galwan in Ladakh, the Indian Army and and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have clashed again at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) this time at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Briefing the Parliament on Tuesday regarding the recent encroachment attempt by China at the LAC in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the Indian Army had successfully pushed back the PLA.

“On December 9 in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector, PLA troops of China encroached upon and attempted to change the status quo at the LAC. This attempt was tackled by our Indian Army troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post,” Rajnath Singh said.

“In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I’d like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations,” the Defence Minister added.

Tawang, which had borne witness to several bloody encounters during the 1962 war between India and China, is in focus over half a century later due to te latest clash between the Indian Army and the PLA.

Before the recent clash between India and China in the Yangtse area near Tawang, Chinese drones had moved very aggressively towards the Indian positions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh forcing the Indian Air Force (IAF) to scramble its fighter aircraft deployed in the region.

The Chinese military has been behaving aggressively over issues in the Yangtse in the vicinity of the Holydip and Parikrama area on the LAC where the Chinese side has been opposing Indian positions.

