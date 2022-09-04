India

Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident; big loss to world of commerce & industry, says PM Modi

The former Tata Sons chairman was killed after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district

FP Staff September 04, 2022 17:13:06 IST
File image of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was on Sunday killed in a road accident near Mumbai. ANI

New Delhi: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems to be an accident, the police official said.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. More details are awaited.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

Reaction

Condolences poured in from all quarters as the news of Mistry's death spread. Several people took to Twitter to express their shock and grief:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises chairman:

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles:

Smriti Irani, minister of women and child development:

With input from agencies

Updated Date: September 04, 2022 17:33:05 IST

