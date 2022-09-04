Tata Sons ex-chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident; big loss to world of commerce & industry, says PM Modi

The former Tata Sons chairman was killed after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district

New Delhi: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said.

Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

Maharashtra | Former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at around 3pm in the Palghar area today A total of four people were travelling in the vehicle; two, including Cyrus Mistry, died, said police. pic.twitter.com/n48hZirTeQ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

The accident took place around 3.15 pm on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems to be an accident, the police official said.

Shocking #CyrusMistry died in a road accident pic.twitter.com/XemOnZMKDr — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) September 4, 2022

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat. More details are awaited.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

Reaction

Condolences poured in from all quarters as the news of Mistry's death spread. Several people took to Twitter to express their shock and grief:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises chairman:

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles:

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

Smriti Irani, minister of women and child development:

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

With input from agencies

