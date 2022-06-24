Tapan Deka appointed as Director of Intelligence Bureau, Samant Goel gets another year as R&AW chief

Deka has spent most of his career in the Intelligence Bureau. He was an Additional Director in Intelligence Bureau when he was promoted to the rank of Special Director in the Wing in June last year

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday gave one-year extension in service to Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel and appointed senior IPS officer Tapan Deka as Director of Intelligence Bureau.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, would continue to be the Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a period one-year beyond the presence tenure upto June 30, 2023, a Ministry of personnel order said.

Goel was given an extension in service last year too.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing for a period of one year beyond his present tenure up to June 30, 2023, in relaxation of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the order said.

In a separate order, Special Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, a 1988 batch Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer, was appointed Director Intelligence Bureau for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Deka will succeed incumbent Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, whose tenure ends on June 30.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Arvinda Kumar, IPS (AM:84), upon completion of his tenure on June 30, 2022, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the order reads.

Deka has spent most of his career in the Intelligence Bureau. He was an Additional Director in Intelligence Bureau when he was promoted to the rank of Special Director in the Wing in June last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.