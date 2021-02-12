TANCET 2021: Registration deadline extended for Masters programmes; apply at annauniv.edu till 16 Feb

Candidates set to appear in the entrance exam for admission into ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan/MBA/MCA programmes can fill the TANCET registration form till 5 pm on 16 February

Anna University has extended the last date for registration of TANCET 2021. Candidates set to appear in the entrance exam for admission into ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan/MBA/MCA programmes can fill the TANCET registration form till 5 pm on 16 February by visiting the official website www.annauniv.edu.

Earlier the last date to apply was Friday (12 February).

According to a report by Careers 360, there is an application fee that needs to be paid for successfully registering for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET). While general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600, the fee is Rs 300 for SC, ST and SCA category candidates.

The report added that Anna University allows students to apply for more than one programme. However, candidates will have to pay extra for multiple applications.

Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit www.annauniv.edu, the official website of Anna University

Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET Registration’ tab

Step 3: Get yourself registered

Step 4: Now login again using the newly generated credentials

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Now fill the TANCET application form and upload all the educational and personal documents

Step 7: Submit your application form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form for future reference

Here is the link to get registered. Candidates must make sure that they match the specified academic criteria before applying.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, candidates will only be considered if they have completed at least a three-year degree in any field from a recognised university.

There is a marks cut-off system in place as well. General category candidates should have scored at least 50 percent marks and reserved category candidates should have secured 45 percent marks.