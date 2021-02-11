TANCET 2021: Anna University closes MBA registrations tomorrow; check details at annauniv.edu

To meet eligibility criteria, general category candidates must have secured 50 percent marks and reserved category candidates should have secured 45 percent marks

Anna University released the application form of TANCET MBA 2021 on 19 January on its official website.

Candidates wishing to appear in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) this year must fill up and submit the application form within the last date.

Candidates can submit their applications till tomorrow ( Friday, 12 February).

The final status of the application form can be checked on 17 February.

According to a report by Careers 360, the MBA entrance test will be conducted on 20 March and the admit cards for the same will be released on 5 March.

The exam will be held in the afternoon session, starting at 2.30 pm and going on till 4.30 pm.

There is an eligibility criteria at place for the candidates. All the applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Follow these steps to fill TANCET MBA 2021 application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University at https://www.annauniv.edu/

Step 2: Find the link and click on ‘TANCET Registration’ tab

Step 3: Get yourself registered by entering details in the given spaces

Step 4: Keep the login credentials secure once the registration has been completed. It will be sent to your registered email ID

Step 5: Now re login by using the newly generated credentials

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Once the fee has been sent, fill the TANCET MBA application form and upload all the educational and personal documents

Step 8: Submit your application form

Step 9: Take a print out of the form for future reference

As per an NDTV report, the exam will be conducted in offline mode mode. Candidates seeking admission into Masters in Computer Application (MCA), Masters in Business Administration (MBA), ME/ MTech/ March/ MPlanning need to clear this test.

