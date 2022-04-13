Tamil Nadu volunteers feed baby monkey with milk, IAS officer shares heart touching video

The forest officer mentioned that the baby monkey was found hugging her dead mother and was rescued by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary volunteers.

A heart touching video of a baby monkey being fed milk has gone viral on Twitter. In the clip shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu, the baby monkey can be seen sitting on someone's lap as it drinks milk from a feeding bottle.

Sahu appreciated the volunteers at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary for saving the baby monkey and thanked them for their service in her tweet.

Kudos to volunteers at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary for saving this baby monkey who was found hugging her dead mother. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/P8ZgeC4JMv — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 13, 2022

Reacting to the video, a user appreciated the volunteers for saving a precious life and thanked the forest official for sharing the video.

Hats off to the volunteers for saving a precious life. Thanks for sharing Mam 👏👏 — Subramanian Swamy (@Subrama46348615) April 13, 2022

Another wrote, "God Bless the Volunteers."

God Bless the volunteers. — Prakash K Palani (@PrakaashPal) April 13, 2022

A user even highlighted how the mankind has evolved from monkeys.

The Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary has a shelter for the rehabilitation of injured and ill animals in Chennai's Besant Nagar, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Similar instances of monkeys being helped by humans have had happened in the past. In a similar video that went had gone viral, a Maharashtra traffic police cop was seen giving water to a thirsty monkey amid scorching heat. The policeman had earned immense praise on the internet for his noble act.

Be kind wherever possible 💕💕

This video of constable Sanjay Ghude is circulating in SM for all the good reasons 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oEWFC2c5Kx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 3, 2022

Last year, a video of a man resuscitating an injured monkey had also gone viral. A cab driver had spotted a monkey who was attacked by dogs and was rushed to the hospital. However, after noticing that the animal was losing breath and needed immediate intervention, the Tamil Nadu man gave a CPR treatment to the monkey.

There are people who still value every little life on this earth. Here Mr.Prabhu uses the first aid techniques he learned years back to resuscitate a 8 month old macaque which was attacked by a group of dogs

His swift action has saved the life of this little fella. @Thiruselvamts pic.twitter.com/bTHhIy5Km9 — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) December 13, 2021



What do you think of these heartening monkey videos?

