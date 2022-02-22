Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022: Counting of votes underway; DMK leading in all 21 corporations

The urban local body elections were held in a single phase to fill 12,838 seats in 649 urban local bodies, 490 town panchayats, 138 municipalities and 21 corporations in the state

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections is underway today, 22 February. Major political parties such as the Dravida Munntera Kazhagam (DMK), Congress, BJP, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam are in the fray in these polls.

The urban local body elections are being conducted after a gap of over 10 years in Tamil Nadu. In the last election held in 2011, the AIADMK had won a majority.

According to media reports, the DMK is said to be leading in all 21 corporations and 98 municipalities. the AIADMK is leading in nine wards in corporations, 385 wards in town panchayats and 90 wards in municipalities at 12 noon.

The DMK, which is also in power at the state level, is leading in several seats in Chennai, Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore. According to a report in The Indian Express, the DMK has registered wins in 20 wards in Chennai. The city has a total of 200 wards in the local election.

Coimbatore and Salem, which are usually regarded as bastions of the AIADMK, are also seen to be in favour of the DMK in this urban local body elections.

Furthermore, Ganga Nayak, a 49-year-old transgender who was the DMK candidate in ward 37 of Vellore Corporation, has won the seat.

The BJP is stated to have opened its tally in the state’s urban body elections, with wins in three wards, according to an India Today report. The BJP has split with long-time ally AIADMK and is contesting the polls separately. The part is also leading currently in

The urban local body elections were held in a single phase to fill 12,838 seats in 649 urban local bodies, 490 town panchayats, 138 municipalities and 21 corporations in the state. According to reports, approximately 74,416 candidates, including many independents, contested the polls.

The rural and urban local body elections were scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu in 2016, but were delayed due to a variety of legal issues, according to a report in The Indian Express. Several Opposition parties had alleged that the last polls were announced in a rushed manner, without giving them enough time to prepare. Other issues that led to the polls being delayed included inadequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes and law and order problems.

In January this year, Madras High Court had given permission to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to hold the polls. The rural local body elections were held in 2019 in Tamil Nadu. For nine-newly created districts, the polls were held in October last year.

