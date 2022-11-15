Chennai: Following huge backlash of people as well as leaders from Bhatiya Janta Party, the state government here on Tuesday, suspended two doctors of the government hospital over medical negligence in the treatment of a 17-year-old girl who died of multiple organ failure, a week after being operated for a ligament tear.

The deceased, R.Priya (17), a football player was a first year student of B.Sc Physical Education, and a resident of Vyasarpadi. Her father worked as a private security guard.

She had to undergo an amputation of her right leg after a procedure to repair the torn ligament caused serious complications which led to her death, early on Tuesday morning.

What happened?

Reports say that doctors had advised her that the after the procedure, she will be able to play better. Little did she know that she would first have to lose a leg and later die because the doctors botch up her surgery.

She was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), a week ago, after being referred from another government hospital where the torn ligament surgery was done.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters that Priya underwent an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar on November 7.

“A compression bandage was applied to prevent bleeding. However, prolonged pressure from the compression bandage resulted in a lack of blood flow to the leg, resulting in complications,” she said.

The Minister added that the doctors failed to notice the pressure caused by the compression bandage, “Due to the complications arising from this, the girl was referred to RGGGH on November 8 where she underwent an amputation,” she said.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Even as treatment continued at RGGGH, she died of multiple-organ failure on Tuesday. Her kidneys, liver and heart failed, resulting in her death, the Minister added.

How it escalated?

The news of the botched up surgery was picked up by all the local media due to which the Health Minister had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the case.

On Monday, following the submission of the inquiry report, the Minister had said that two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital will be transferred for medical negligence.

However, following the death of the teenager, he said that the two doctors will be suspended and will face departmental action. “We are lodging a complaint with the police as well. They will face legal action,” he said.

“This is a tragic incident. Her loss cannot be compensated,” he said. The Minister said that the State government will grant a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family and also give a government job to a member of the family.

The Backlash

After receiving the body, the family members of the teenage footballer started protesting with their demand for immediate action from the police into this matter. The protest erupted after Priya’s body was carried out from the mortuary after a post-mortem.

Priya's father is a security guard. Her skill as a footballer got her a college seat through sports quota. When she fell ill, her financial bg didn't allow her to access better health care. A young woman, with dreams of a football career, died today due to alleged medical neglect pic.twitter.com/UiBR6W8Ghk — Nithya (@NityaPandian) November 15, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday lashed out on the health department and state government on the death of Priya. He demanded that the State government should pay ₹2 crores as compensation to her family.

Opposing to the state’s ₹10 lakh compensation, Annamalai demanded that ₹2 crores to be given to the girl’s family. He said it was sad that the Health Department in Tamil Nadu had also joined the list of other departments that are in “decay” due to the “incompetence” of the present State government.

Even as Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed grief over the death of the Priya. He said he is shocked and that the government should release financial compensation to the family.

He also urged the government to take adequate measures to ensure that such unforgivable incidents do not occur in the future.

What police do?

The police have assured action into the matter on the basis of the post-mortem report.

“There are two types of action one being departmental has been taken by the Dean and Health Minister that the doctors accused of the alleged case have been transferred and suspended,” said DCP Chennai Albert John.

The other one is on the basis of criminal culpability, for which we have registered a First Information Report, he said, adding that only after the final post-mortem report, they will determine what action can be taken.

What happened to the doctors?

Director of Medical Education in an official statement informed that Dr Paul Ram Shankar, Assistant professor of the Orthopedic department, and Dr K Somasundar, casualty medical officer at the Government Peripheral hospital Periyar Nagar have been suspended.

As per the information, Dr Paul Ram Shankar has been transferred to Tuticorin Medical college hospital. He has been obliged to stay at Tuticorin during the suspension period and has been directed not to leave the city without permission.

Casualty medical officer Dr K Somasundar has also been transferred to Virudhunagar for his medical negligence while treating patient Priya and has been put under suspension with immediate effect.

Somasundar has also been directed to not leave the headquarters without prior permission.

