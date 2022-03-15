Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is hiring: Here's how to apply for TNTET 2022

The TET exam is designed to validate candidates' eligibility to teach in TN Education Board-affiliated schools.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will begin accepting applications for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 on 14 March. Interested candidates must apply online at trb.tn.nic.in, the Teachers Recruitment Board's official website. The deadline for submitting the online application is approximately one month from now, on 13 April.

TNTET 2022 Paper I, II dates as well as the mode of examination will be announced later. The exam will last 3 hours and will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions. TNTET will be held to determine the eligibility of teachers in Tamil Nadu schools.

For all reserved candidates, the examination fee is Rs 500, while for SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability, the application fee is Rs 250. To apply for the job, you must be at least 18 years old. Furthermore, there is no upper age limit for any of the applicants.

Click here to check the official notice for more details on the TNTET eligibility criteria.

To apply for TNTET 2022, follow these steps:

-Go to trb.tn.nic.in

-Click on "TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (TNTET) 2022 -Online Application Form" on the homepage

-Register and complete the application procedure

-Fill out the form, pay the cost and submit it

-Print the form for future reference

The TET exam is designed to validate candidates' eligibility to teach in TN Education Board-affiliated schools. Paper I and Paper II make up the exam. Paper I is for teachers who want to teach grades I through VI, whereas Paper II is for candidates who want to teach grades VI through VIII. It is up to the candidates to decide whether or not to take one or both of the tests.

The notice mentioned a very important aspect for the candidates which is: "As per G.O (Ms) No.128, School Education (TRB) Department Dated 23.08.2021, TET Certificate will be valid for Life Time."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.