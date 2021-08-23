Students have been awarded marks based on internal assessment, where 80% was based on performance in quarterly, half-yearly exams and 20% on attendance

The results for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021 have been announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE) on Monday. All candidates have been declared pass this year.

Students can now check their scores on the official websites —

Candidates can follow these steps to view their Class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge1.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSLC results 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter the required login details such as date of birth and registration number

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen. Save a copy of the grade card for future use

Here are the direct links:

The mark sheet would be available for download till 31 August. In case, students cannot download their mark sheets, they are advised to wait and try again later.

Over nine lakh students had registered this year for the exams. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled physical exams. The assessment has been done on the basis of alternative criteria based on internal assessment. The students are given 80 percent of their marks on the basis of their performance in the quarterly and half-yearly exams. The remaining 20 percent of the grades are based on students’ attendance records.

To pass the SSLC exams, candidates must have secured at least 35 percent marks in total. They must obtain at least 15 out of 25 in the practical papers and 20 out of 75 in the theory assessments.

Last year, the TNDGE declared a pass percentage of 100 percent. The top performing districts were Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, and Sivagangai. In 2019, the board had registered a pass percentage of 95.2 percent.