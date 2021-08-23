11:16 (ist)

TN SSLC Results 2021: Steps to check Class 10 results via official websites

The results are now now up, candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their TN SSLC result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge1.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the TN SSLC Result link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Your TN Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Check your scores

Step 5: Save a copy of your SSLC result and take a printout for future use or reference