Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: All students declared pass; results available via SMS, DigiLocker

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: This year, the Tamil Nadu board will announce the SSLC result 2021 based on an alternative marking scheme. Students will be awarded marks based on internal assessment.

FP Staff August 23, 2021 11:40:12 IST
Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 DECLARED LIVE Updates: All students declared pass; results available via SMS, DigiLocker

TN SSLC Result 2021 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet at tnresults.nic.in today. PTI

11:55 (ist)

11:45 (ist)

11:40 (ist)

11:28 (ist)

11:23 (ist)

11:16 (ist)

11:10 (ist)

11:00 (ist)

10:56 (ist)

10:53 (ist)

10:50 (ist)

10:41 (ist)

10:37 (ist)

10:29 (ist)

10:27 (ist)

10:23 (ist)

10:14 (ist)

10:08 (ist)

10:02 (ist)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:55 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:45 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:40 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:28 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:23 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:16 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:10 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 11:00 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 10:56 (IST)

Aug 23, 2021 - 10:53 (IST)

Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 LATEST Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has announced the result for the Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination today. The results with a detailed score are now available at the websites- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Around 9 lakh students await their SSLC results this year.

The government had cancelled the class 10 board examinations this year in view of the sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. Initially, the exams were scheduled to begin on 3 May.

This year, students will be evaluated on the basis of new evaluation criteria developed by the board. They are required to secure a minimum of 35 percent of marks to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 10th exam 2021.

Students will be judged on the basis of two major parameters. While 80 percent of the total marks will be evaluated on the basis of the students’ performance in their quarterly and half-yearly examinations, the rest 20 percent weightage will be calculated on the basis of the examinees’ attendance in the last academic year.

Follow these steps to check your marks:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge1.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the TN SSLC Result link

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Your TN Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Check your scores

Step 5: Save a copy of your SSLC result and take a printout for future use or reference

Various important details including subject-wise and total marks secured, division, and pass or fail status will be mentioned on the mark sheet.

To pass the exams, students need to secure 35 percent marks out of 100. For theory and practical exams, they have to score 20 out of 25 and 15 out of 25 respectively.

Updated Date: August 23, 2021 11:56:27 IST

