New Delhi: Following the death of a Class XII girl student at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi on 13 July, P Pakalavan took charge as the new SP of the district on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Pakalavan said the case has now been handed over to the special investigative agencies and assured of full help to agencies to unearth the crime.

"My first agenda is to restore peace. Citizens must feel safe. The case has now been taken over by special investigative agencies and we'll render them utmost help to unearth crime behind girl's death," he said.

Pakalavan said cases into the death of the girl and of rioting and arson have already been registered and investigation with specific teams has started.

"My job is to restore peace and maintain it. People should have unhindered access to all areas, should feel confident of police," he added.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Tuesday shifted the Collector and superintendent of police of Kallakurichi district in the wake of violence following the student's death.

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said he and Public Works Department Minister E V Velu met the parents of the girl and assured justice in the case.

"We had assured to stand by the family and ensure justice to her. Also, after interaction with the students and parents we said we will support them in the students' endeavour to pursue education," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch-CID sleuths commenced the probe into the death of the school girl on Tuesday, even as the Chinnasalem police arrested 113 persons in connection with the arson and vandalising of the school, taking the number of those arrested to 241 so far.

Two school teachers, the school correspondent, principal and treasurer were also among those arrested.

The re-postmortem of the 17-year old girl began on Tuesday after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of the girl's parents to accommodate a doctor of their choice to be present during the autopsy.

