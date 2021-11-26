Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert in five districts; schools, colleges shut in over 22 districts
The weather department has issued a red alert in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts
According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till 29 November. Heavy rains have pounded several districts since Thursday night.
The agency also predicted that isolated heavy rainfall was very likely in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema till Saturday. It was likely to move west-northwestwards in the next 48 hours, it said.
The weather department has issued a red alert for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts. According to IMD, the rains were triggered by cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast.
As per NDTV, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in 22 districts including Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi and Villupuram. A holiday has also been declared for educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal.
According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thenkasi districts will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The department also mentioned that thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is likely to hit Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Pudukkottai, and Puducherry.
Times of India reported Kayalpattinam in Tuticorin district recorded 306 mm rainfall in 24 hours till Friday morning.
Thoothukudi recorded the highest rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday of 26 centimetres, reported The Hindu.
With inputs from agencies
