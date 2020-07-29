Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020 Date and Time: Class 11, Class 12 re-test scores to be out on 31 July at 9.30 am

Results for all the exams will be sent to the students via SMS on the phone number that is registered with the board. It will also be available online at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu minister for school education KA Sengottaiyan has said that the state board's Plus One result 2020 will be declared on 31 July at 9.30 am. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the result for the Class 11 exams that were held in the month of March.

Sengottiyan tweeted the official notification from his official handle earlier in the day. "Examination results will be released on 31.7.2020 at 9.30 am for students who have appeared for Class 11 tests. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied," the minister said.

The results of Class 12 students who had to sit for the re-exam on 27 July will also be released on 31 July. The minister further wrote that the results for all the exams will be sent to the students via SMS on the phone number that is registered with the board.

The Tamil Nadu Plus One result will be declared on tnresults.nic.in, the official result website of the state. The Class 11 results will also be available at dge1.tn.nic.in and dge.2.tn.nic.in.

The board will announce the date for receiving the mark sheet from their schools at a later date, according to The Hindu. Students will also be informed about the date when they will be able to apply for re-totalling of their marks in future.

Earlier this month, the education board of Tamil Nadu declared the Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage was 92.34. With a pass percentage of 94.8, girls did much better than boys who managed 89.41. The pass percentage in Tamil Nadu’s government schools was 85.94%, while it was 98.7% in private schools.