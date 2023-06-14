Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji sent to judicial custody till 28 June

Hours after he was arrested in late-night action by the ED in connection with a money laundering case, Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was on Wednesday sent to judicial custody till 28 June by a sessions court.

Ruling his judicial custody, Chennai principal district judge S Alli, however, said that the minister can continue medical treatment in the hospital till further orders.

In a late-night drama-filled action, the ED took Balaji into custody after questioning and when he was being taken to Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai for medical examination, the minister broke down in the car and had to be carried to the hospital.

According to DMK leaders, Balaji complained of chest pain when he was being taken into custody by the ED. They also said that Balaji didn’t seem conscious when he was taken to the hospital by the probe agency.

DMK MP and lawyer NR Elango said the minister has been shifted to ICU.

“I saw him (Senthil Balaji) when he was shifted to ICU. Doctors are evaluating his health condition. It is a procedure when a person says he has been assaulted the doctor needs to note down all the injuries and will know after seeing the report…,” Elango said.

DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment.”

“We will deal with it legally. We are not afraid of the threatening politics of the BJP-led central government,” he added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded resignation of Balaji.

“When our leader and former minister Jayakumar was arrested, he was imprisoned for 20 days. He was not even permitted to take medicines. Senthil Balaji is doing drama now. As a moral responsibility, he should resign from his post,” Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai said “there is no political vendetta.”

“The BJP has no need to take revenge on anyone. The Enforcement Directorate discharges its functions independently based on evidence,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

