Tamil Nadu man saves Rs 1 coins for 3 years to buy dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh

When a person makes up his mind to pursue his dreams then nothing can stop him. A young man in Tamil Nadu's Salem is a case in point. He bought his dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh, but in Rs one coins.
The man, identified as Boobathi V, saved Rs 1 coins for three years before taking his savings to a showroom and purchasing a new Bajaj Dominar on Saturday. According to Mahavikranth, the manager of Bharat Agency, the staff took 10 hours to count the coins.
Boobathi had wished to purchase the bike but lacked the financial means to do so, as it costed roughly Rs 2 lakh at the time. Eventually, he started collecting Rs 1 coins till he was able to buy his dream bike. News agency ANI shared the incident on its official Twitter handle. Take a look:
The first two pictures shared by ANI show the showroom staff sitting and counting the mountain of coins spread out on the floor, while the other two show Boobathi experiencing the thrill of finally owning the bike after years of saving.
While some are perplexed as to how the dealer could accept that many coins, some users on the internet have provided amusing replies to the incident, which are worth viewing, So here they are:
Reportedly, Boobathi is a BCA graduate who previously worked as a computer operator for a private company. He later launched his own YouTube channel.
Nothing is impossible if you work hard and put in your best effort. If you have a dream, work towards it, and no one will be able to stop you from achieving your goals!
