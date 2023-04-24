Tamil Nadu: IT raids on several properties of real estate firm G Square allegedly close to CM Stalin & DMK ministers

Chennai: The Income Tax (IT) Department officials are conducting raids on several properties of popular real estate company G Square in Tamil Nadu. The searches were also carried out at many locations associated with the group in Karnataka and Telangana.

The searches began around 7 am on Monday in offices of G Square Relators Private Limited in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Karnataka’s Hosur, Bengaluru, Mysore and Bellary and Telangana.

Raids were also being carried out at the residence of the company owner Ramajayam alias Bala, reports said.

At least 30 locations are being raided by IT officials. The raids are related to alleged tax evasion, News18 quoted sources as saying.

A report by The News Minute said that raids are also being conducted at G Square properties in Karnataka.

The searches at G Square come a week after Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai released “DMK Files” which detailed the properties owned by DMK family members, ministers, MLAs and MPs.

The BJP leader alleged that because of its alleged links with Tamil Nadu’s ruling party (DMK), the revenue of G Square increased exponentially since 2019.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were deployed outside the premises where raids were being carried out.

Meanwhile, DMK cadre held protest after IT official carried out raids at house of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan’s son, who is a shareholder of firm G Square.

#WATCH| Tamil Nadu: DMK cadre holds protest after Income Tax raids house of Anna Nagar DMK MLA MK Mohan’s son, who is a shareholder of firm G Square pic.twitter.com/Sj3QFC6QBv — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Responding to Annamalai’s allegations, G Square released a statement in which it said the company was neither owned nor controlled by the DMK.

"All the allegations to the contrary are purely false and baseless," G Square said.

"'DMK files', which contains certain remarks pertaining to ‘G Square’ that is patently false, misleading and grossly defamatory,” the statement further read.

