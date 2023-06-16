Tamil Nadu: IPS officer convicted for sexually harassing woman colleague, gets 3 years' jail

Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, Rajesh Das, who had been suspended, was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday in a sexual harassment case. The complaint against the DGP was filed in 2021 by a serving woman IPS officer of the superintendent of police rank.

The judgment was delivered on Friday morning by Villupuram Sessions Judge Pushparani.

Tamil Nadu | Suspended Special DGP Rajesh Das convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment by Chief Judicial Magistrate, Villupuram for sexually harassing a woman IPS officer two years ago. — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Another IPS officer, Kannan, who was the superintendent of police of Chengalpet district at the time, has been fined Rs 500 and acquitted. He had blocked the survivor-officer’s vehicle in an attempt to prevent her from going to Chennai to file the complaint, reported TOI.

Rajesh Das, who was suspended and arrested following the incident, has also been fined Rs 10,000.

The Madras High Court took suo motu cognizance of the case to ensure a fair investigation. The court also oversaw the progress of the investigations and the trial. Das was accused of harassing the woman officer while both were on security duty for the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, during the election campaign.

A total of 68 witnesses were examined during the course of the case.

Following the incident, MK Stalin demanded the suspension of Das. He also warned that the DMK would stage a massive protest if no action was taken against the “tainted cop.” Stalin also recalled a previous complaint against Vigilance Director Murugan, who faced similar charges, and how it was covered up by the Tamil Nadu government.

With inputs from agencies

