Tamil Nadu: Husband stabs wife in court ahead of hearing for divorce; arrested
Following the incident, the husband was arrested on a charge of attempt to murder and the woman was shifted to the government hospital for treatment
Perambalur: A woman was stabbed several times by her husband outside a court in the Perambalur district of Tamil Nadu, informed police on Friday.
Following the incident, the husband was arrested on a charge of attempt to murder, and the woman was shifted to the government hospital for treatment. The victim was identified as Sudha while the accused was reported to be Kamaraj.
According to the police, they were married for 19 years, however, got separated seven years before and had appealed for divorce in the district court. The duo had come to appear in the court proceeding.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
