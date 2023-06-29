Tamil Nadu Governor dismisses jailed DMK leader Senthil Balaji from Council of Ministers

Tamil Nadu’s Governor RN Ravi dismissed jailed DMK leader Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday.

A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan said, “Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of cases of corruption including taking cash for jobs and money laundering…Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.”

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to move Supreme Court against the governor’s move.

On 14 June, the DMK leader was sent to judicial custody till 28 June following his arrest by the ED in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED took Balaji into custody after questioning and when he was being taken to Omandurar Government Hospital in Chennai for medical examination, the minister broke down in the car and had to be carried to the hospital.

Raids were carried out at Balaji’s Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.

V Senthil Balaji, is Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

