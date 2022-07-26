Tamil Nadu government won't be mute spectator to harassment of girl students, says CM MK Stalin

In Tamil Nadu, three class 12 girl students have died by suicide in the past two weeks. Chief Minister MK Stalin said that students must shun suicidal tendencies and instead develop a positive attitude

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent incidents of student suicides in state and asked educational institutions to teach ways to pupils to deal with any situation.

"Recent incidents (student suicides) in state are painful. Educational institutes must perceive education as service and not as business. Students should be taught to deal with any situation. They shouldn't have suicidal thoughts and must think about achieving more," the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

Stalin said that students must shun suicidal tendencies and instead develop a positive attitude. He also asserted that the government would not be a mute spectator to incidents of harassment of any kind of girl students.

"The government would not be a mute spectator to abhorrent incidents of sexual, mental or physical harassment of girl students," Stalin asserted addressing an event in a city college.

The Tamil Nadu CM said people running educational institutions should have a service motive and they should not consider their establishments as business ventures. His comments come against the background of repeat incidents involving girl students.

On Tuesday, another class 12 girl student allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. The latest incident reported from Cuddalore district is third in the past two weeks.

Quoting nationalist poet Mahakavi Bharathi's verses that inspire children to courageously oppose and fight against those who inflict harm on them, the Chief Minister said that his government would take tough action against those harming girl children.

"Determined action will be taken. They will be brought to book, they will get appropriate punishment," he added.

"Under no circumstances girls should be pushed to entertain suicidal thoughts," he said.

Batting for constructive thought process aimed at positive mental health, Stalin urged teachers and parents to talk freely with students about their problems, goals and dreams.

"Students are not in colleges only to get degrees. You (educators) must give them self-confidence, courage and determination. Students, especially, girls must bravely face troubles, insults and obstacles...It is my desire that Tamil Nadu students (boys and girls) should not only be intellectually sharp, but they need to grow as physically and mentally strong persons," Stalin said.

On 25 July, a 17-year old class 12 student was found hanging on the premises of her school hostel in Tiruvallur district. On the same day, a first year girl student of B Pharm fell to the ground from at Vikravandi in Villupuram District. It is suspected to be an attempt aimed at suicide.

Violence was witnessed on 17 July in Kallakurichi district following the death of a 17-year old girl student. She was studying Class 12 in a private school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor. She was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

With inputs from PTI

