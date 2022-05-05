Tamil Nadu custodial death: Autopsy report of Chennai man reveals 13 different injuries on body

Vignesh was arrested on 18 April for alleged possession of drugs. He died the following day. His post-mortem report revealed 12 contusions and an abrasion

The post-mortem report of 25-year-old man, Vignesh, who allegedly died in police custody in Chennai last month revealed 13 injuries on his body, including 12 contusions and an abrasion. However, the exact cause of the death is not yet known and more reports are awaited.

Vignesh was arrested on 18 April for alleged possession of drugs. He died the following day. Days after his death, Vignesh's brother Vinod accused the police of offering a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to his family to keep silent over the death. He further alleged that the police did not allow his family to see the body after the autopsy.

"The police offered me Rs 1 lakh (1,00,000) to stay silent on the case. There were wounds on my brother's body. We were not allowed to see his body after the autopsy," Vinod said.

"Our house owner was threatened by police to make us vacate the premises," he added.

As per reports, police claimed Vignesh died after suffering a seizure, meanwhile, his family and rights activits allege that he was tortured.

After Vignesh's death in the police custody, three police personnel, including a Sub Inspector and a constable, have been suspended.

The autopsy report revealed contusions in several parts of Vignesh's body, including his head, above the eyes, cheek and hands.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh for the family.

Vignesh's case was transferred to Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saravanan leading the investigation.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.