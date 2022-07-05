Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases spike: Chennai makes masks mandatory, Rs 500 fine for violators

As COVID cases rise in Chennai, shopping malls, theatres, markets, places of worships have been asked to ensure that people do not crowd areas and maintain social distance

New Delhi: Chennai has made wearing of face masks mandatory for everyone in crowded and public places as the southern city sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. People violating the rule will be fined Rs 500.

"Wearing of masks mandatory in Chennai, violation will amount to Rs 500 fine; order to be effective from tomorrow (Wednesday, 6 July)," Greater Chennai Corporation said on Tuesday.

Shopping malls, theatres, markets, places of worships in Chennai have been asked to ensure that people do not crowd areas and maintain social distance along with adhering to other COVID protocols.

"Following increase in number of positive (COVID-19) cases across the city, the need to follow safety protocols have been announced," the press statement by the Greater Chennai Corporation stated.

Shop owners, both in markets and malls, have been asked to instruct employees as well as customers to ensure that they cover their mouth and nose with face mask and maintain social distance.

Tamil Nadu and capital Chennai have been witnessing spike in new COVID-19 cases. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, the state reported over 2,000 fresh coronavirus infections with the state adding 2,672 cases.

Two returnees from Maldives, pushed the overall tally of active cases in the state to 34,82,775. The death toll remained at 38,026.

COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days have surpassed 6,000-mark in Tamil Nadu with Chennai and Chengalpet reporting maximum number of cases.

With inputs from agencies

