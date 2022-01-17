Tamil Nadu couple to host wedding reception in Metaverse

The reception will be held in the dining room of Hogwarts castle where the couple’s avatar will greet the avatars of their loved ones who will be able to log in from across the world

India is all set to get its first Metaverse wedding as a Tamil Nadu couple has decided to host their marriage reception digitally.

Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will tie the knot in Krishnagiri district on the first Sunday of February. However, for their reception, the duo will take their guests into a virtual venue through a logging link on their laptops.

The function will be held in the dining room of Hogwarts castle where the couple’s avatar will greet the avatars of their loved ones who will log in from across the world, as per a report by Times of India.

The bride's late father’s avatar will preside over the wedding reception.

For the unversed, Metaverse is a virtual reality world which combines technologies of augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain to create a space for live user interaction through digital avatars.

The groom, Dinesh S P appears to be much excited about his virtual reception and shared a short invitation clip of his upcoming wedding on Twitter. Watch it here:

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022

Dinesh S P told TOI, "I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception and my fiancée also liked the idea”. The man, who works as a project associate with IIT Madras has been into crypto and blockchain technology, mining ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency since the last one year.

As Metaverse incorporates the technology of blockchain into it, Dinesh S P decided to have a reception in Metaverse.

Bride Jaganandhini Ramaswamy is equally enthusiastic for her virtual reception and said that since the duo met on Instagram, it was apt in a way to have a wedding reception on Metaverse.

In order to bring his reception plans into action, the groom approached Vignesh Selvaraj of Quatics Tech, who specialises in web and mobile app development.

The decision to hold the reception in a Harry Potter universe was made because both the bride and the groom are Potterheads. While the duo has chosen to don their avatars in traditional clothes, their guests can choose their respective avatars at the time of login.

Meanwhile, the couple will also be accepting gifts on their reception such as vouchers, cryptos and wedding guests can also transfer them money through Google Pay.

