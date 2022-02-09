Tamil Nadu couple hosts Asia's first Metaverse wedding reception; watch viral video here

Over 6,000 people from across the world attended the virtual event. Metaverse is a 3D environment where users can interact with each other through augmented reality

A young couple from Tamil Nadu recently merged tradition and technology as they hosted their wedding reception through Metaverse. The couple identified as Dinesh SP and Janganandhini Ramaswamy organised their Hogwarts-themed Metaverse wedding reception on 6 February.

For the unversed, Metaverse is a digital space where real people, places, and things are represented digitally.

Interestingly, the potterheads even managed to have the bride’s late father bless them. Last year in April, the bride’s father passed away but Dinesh, who is a project associate at IIT-Madras, decided to have his father-in-law’s digital avatar at the reception, as he did not want anyone to be left out from the grand occasion.

This celebration has been dubbed as the first Metaverse wedding reception in the whole of Asia, as per reports. After their traditional wedding in Tamil Nadu’s Sivalingapuram village, the happy couple was joined by almost 6,000 people for their virtual reception ceremony. For the grand event, Dinesh and Ramaswamy's virtual avatars were designed in traditional attire that resembled the couple.

Giving more details about the event, Dinesh stated that their food partner from Chennai took care of the delivery of meals to their guests’ houses. He further thanked Coinswitch company, who had sponsored the event.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, TardiVerse - a Chennai based start-up - planned the couple’s Metaverse wedding. The start-up is led by Vignesh Selvaraj, who made this project based on Polygon Technology Blockchain.

For this first-of-its kind wedding reception, a 12-member team worked for a month to make this Metaverse reception a virtual reality.

