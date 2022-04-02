Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates DMK's new office in Delhi with Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav in attendance
Leaders from several Opposition parties like the TMC, TDP, Shiromani Akali Dal were also present at the event
New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated his party's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in the national capital.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accompanied the DMK chief as he inaugurated his party's new office.
A momentous occasion for Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the party that stands by the ideals of Social Justice, Equality and State Autonomy, for having inaugurated our office in New Delhi. I would like to thank everyone for being part of this historic and joyous moment. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/M98FtMFvGu
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 2, 2022
On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the latter's office.
Stalin also visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
On Thursday, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils.
He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to PM Modi.
He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
