Tamil Nadu Class 10 state board examination to begin from 1 June, check revised schedule here

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations will be conducted from 1 to 12 June 2020, the announcement was made by state school education minister KA Sengottaiyan.

As per a report by The News Minute, the Class 10 state board examinations were earlier scheduled to be held from 27 March to 13 April. However, it was postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.

On 21 March, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had announced that the exams will be postponed and the new dates will be announced later.

Revised schedule for Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam

Language - 1 June

English - June 3

Mathematics - June 5

Optional language - June 6

Science - June 8

Social Science - June 10

Vocational subjects - June 12

Sengottaiyan also said that the state board examinations of Class 11 which was to be held on 26 March will now be conducted on 2 June.

According to a report by The Hindu, the minister said that around 36,800 students of Class 12, who were not able to appear for their board examination on 24 March due to restrictions, will now be able to sit for it on 4 June.

Sengottaiyan said that measures were being taken to ensure that physical distancing will be maintained at examination centres.

The evaluation of answer sheets for Class 12 will commence from 27 May, the minister said.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 53 deaths due to COVID-19. Over 8 thousand people in the state have tested positive for the virus.

