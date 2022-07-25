Tamil Nadu: After Kallakurichi, another class 12 student found dead in girl's hostel in Kilacheri, no suicide note found

The 17-year-old student, a resident of Tiruttani, allegedly killed herself when she was alone in her hostel room

Chennai: A class 12 student was found dead inside the hostel of a private school in Kilacheri, Tiruvallur district, on Monday morning. The family and relatives of the girl soon resorted to road blockade and protest demonstrations near Tiruttani- Pothatturpettai road.

Police personnel deployed at the school premises after the incident.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the 17-year-old student, a resident of Tiruttani, allegedly killed herself when she was alone in her hostel room.

The parents of the student are daily wage labourers. A report by Free Press Journal said that the student took the extreme step after other girls in the hostel left for school. She told her friends that she would be coming for the class later.

When she did not attend the class, a staff member of Sacred Heart Girls' Higher Secondary School went to her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The body has been sent to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem. A report by New Indian Express mentioned police saying that no suicide note was found from the hostel.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the CB-CID.

Notably, the girl's body was found weeks after a class 12 girl was found dead in the hostel of a private school near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.