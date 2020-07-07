Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: Class 12 results not to be declared today, board likely to conduct pending exams first, say reports

Once declared, the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date | The Tamil Nadu Class 12 results for the academic year 2019-20 will not be announced today (Tuesday, 7 July), reports said.

According to The Indian Express, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu is likely to conduct the pending exams before announcing the HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results.

Earlier, Scroll.in had reported that the DGE, Tamil Nadu, may declare the result today. An official with Tamil Nadu’s DGE had told NDTV that scores will be announced by 7 July.

The office of director M Palanisamy too had informed the Indian Express that the Class 12 board exam result would be announced today at 5 pm. However, later in the day, the newspaper stated that the DGE Tamil Nadu will announce the HSE (+2) March 2020 Exam Results and is re-thinking conducting the pending examinations.

Once declared, the results will be available on tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said.

To check Tamil Nadu Class 12 results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter roll number and other login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Result will be displayed.

The higher secondary exams were held in March but the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown delayed the evaluation of answer sheets.

Previously, Class 10 exams were scrapped and the government had decided to promote students on the basis of internal assessment marks and attendance. Sengottaiyan had also announced through a tweet that Class 10 and 11 results will be announced in the third week of July.

However, a date for the results is yet to be announced.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.