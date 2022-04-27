Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the incident

At least 11 people, including children, died after they were electrocuted during Appar temple chariot procession in Kalimedu of Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu. Fifteen others have been seriously injured in the incident.

The incident took place when the temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came into contact with an overhead high tension transmission line, news agency PTI reported police and eyewitnesses as saying.

The people who were standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. Visuals show that the chariot got completely damaged in the impact. Emergency services and district officials rushed to the spot after getting the information about the incident.

#WATCH | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/F4EdBYb1gV — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

"FIR was registered in the matter," news agency ANI quoted V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli as saying. The injured were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his anguish and announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Find to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. "Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," the prime minister said.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the incident.

The chief minister also instructed the authorities to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

I have instructed my colleague minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamoezhi to reach the spot and oversee relief operations; have already announced Rs 5 lakh each financial assistance for people who passed away: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in State Assembly pic.twitter.com/04PJ0BHUK7 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Even President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the victims' families. "The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

The loss of life, including that of children, due to electrocution in a procession in Thanjavur is a tragedy beyond words. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 27, 2022

With inputs from agencies

