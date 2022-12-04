'Tamasha Bana Diya': Patna High Court lashes out at Bihar Police for bulldozing woman's house

Patna: The High Court here recently said that demolishing houses with bulldozers has become a ‘tamasha’ or spectacle. Lashing out at the Bihar Police for bulldozing a woman’s house allegedly at the instance of the land mafia.

Justice Sandeep Kumar said, “Kya yahan bhi bulldozer chalne laga? [Have bulldozers started to run here as well?] Whom do you represent, the state or some private person? Tamasha bana diya ki kisi ka bhi ghar bulldozer se tod denge [You’ve made it a spectacle, demolishing houses.”

He also observed that it appeared the house was illegally demolished by the state police without following the due process of law. The petitioner informed that the court that a false case had been registered against her and her family members to coerce them to vacate the land at the instance of the land mafia, the judge said that he was there to protect the petitioner.

He further asked senior police officers to appear personally at the next hearing on Thursday. He also ensured that the petitioner was paid Rs 5 lakh from the pocket of each officer involved if he fund that the house had been wrongfully razed.

He said, “5-5 lakh rupye dilwaynge hum, ghar tudwane ka...personal pocket se. Ab police aur CO milkar ghar tudwa raha hai ghoos lekar... this has to be stopped.”

According to The Indian Express, the matter was heard on 24 November, however, the video of the proceedings was shared on the internet on Saturday.

Using bulldozers to target suspect of crimes before their conviction is a trend that is popularised by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh administration. This has also drawn the Supreme Court’s attention.

