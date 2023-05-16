'Talibanisation' has started in Karnataka, claims BJP state chief
Krishnappa, a BJP worker who was allegedly hacked to death, while his wife and son were grievously injured in the attack after they protested against bursting of crackers outside their house in Bengaluru Rural district's Hoskote on Sunday
‘Talibanisation’ has started in Karnataka after the victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls and those indulging in “anti-national activities” are “rising up” to destroy peace, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday.
He met family members of Krishnappa, a BJP worker who was allegedly hacked to death, while his wife and son were grievously injured in the attack after they protested against bursting of crackers outside their house in Bengaluru Rural district’s Hoskote on Sunday.
One person has been arrested, and a hunt is on to catch hold of others involved in the attack.
“Talibanisation has begun. Those indulging in anti-national activities are rising up and destroying peace and harmony. This is happening because Congress harboured and promoted these types of people. So, we cannot expect anything better from the Congress,” Kateel told reporters after the meeting.
Condemning the incident, he alleged that attempts have been made to make Karnataka a ‘mini-Bihar’.
“The politics of hatred is going on in the state. This sends across a message about what will happen to the state if this government continues. This is a sign that ‘jungle raj’ will be established here,” Kateel said.
“We (BJP) will condemn it and will face it. There is no need for our workers to panic. We will face it and fight it and we will give a befitting reply. We will not sit idly,” he said.
“The power struggle is going on. Everyone (top Congress leaders) is in Delhi to decide who should be the next Chief Minister. Congress workers are continuing their hooliganism in the state,” Kateel said.
Further, he asserted that incidents of violence took place in Yadgir, Shivamogga, Bhatkal and some other parts of the state (after election results were declared).
“It will be good if the Congress understands this. I have told the police officers. You should not keep quiet when such incidents happen. You have to arrest all those who are behind such incidents,” Kateel said.
The Congress ousted the BJP from power by bagging 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. The BJP secured 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda won 19.
(With inputs from PTI)
