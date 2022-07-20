Tales of Glory | 2/Lt Sanjay Gupta: A soldier and saviour who defied self

For the brave and selfless act of saving the lives of seven people, 2/Lt Sanjay Gupta was awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak by the Government of India

This is a series of stories on officers of the Indian Armed Forces who gave their all to the Motherland. We shall be publishing these stories over the next year on the date these bravehearts performed in the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces but left us forever.

***

Nitin Namdeo’s quote “You will be known for what you give to the world, not for what you earn” quite sums up the life of Second Lieutenant (2/Lt) Sanjay Gupta, Jeevan Raksha Padak whose act of bravery and selfless service are a legacy and a legend.

Time: 10.30 am

Date: 14 December, 1991

Venue: Khetrapal Auditorium, Indian Military Academy

Place: Dehradun

After a majestic Passing Out Parade, 438 Gentlemen Cadets or GCs as they are called, of the 89 Regular and 72 Technical Graduate Course and their parents, friends and relatives who had come from different parts of the country, were awaiting the Buglers Call to herald the Pipping process, which would transform the Gentlemen Cadets into Commissioned Officers of the Indian Army. Among them was GC Sanjay Gupta and his parents, elder brother and younger sister.

At exactly 10.30 am, three smartly turned-out Buglers of the famous Sikh Light Infantry blew their bugles with clockwork precision and finesè.

Soon after the Buglers blew the last note, the parents of Sanju as Sanjay was affectionately called, pipped one glistening star each on his either shoulder, watched by his brother and sister. Soon tears of joy and happiness flowed in the eyes of the entire family as 2/Lt Sanjay Gupta was commissioned in the Madras Sappers, Corps of Engineers as it was his childhood dream of Sanjay to join the finest organisation of the world -- the Indian Army.

Sanjay belonged to an educated and distinguished family. His father was a government officer and his mother was a teacher. His elder brother worked in the corporate and the younger sister was a doctor.

Sanju belonged to Shimla and did his schooling till Class 10 in St Edwards, Shimla. Thereafter he shifted to Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shimla as St Edwards was only till Class 10 that time. After his Class 11 in KV, Sanju cleared the National Defence Academy exam in the very first attempt as part of 79 NDA Course. The 79 NDA Course was the last course in the history of NDA in which candidates could join after Class 11.

Sanju reported to the National Defence Academy on 2 January 1988. He was from Echo Squadron.

Sanjay was very good in physical training and drill. He would clear all his PT tests in the first attempt every term. He passed the Drill Square Test in the second attempt. Sanjay was part of the squadron hockey and football teams.

After passing out from Khadakwasla on 1 December 1990, Sanjay reported to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun on 8 January 1991, and was alloted Zojila Company.

In both NDA and IMA, Sanju was deeply admired and respected by his coursemates, seniors and juniors alike because of his pleasing personality and soft spokeness.

After three weeks leave post commissioning, Sanjay reported to the Madras Engineer Group and Centre, Bengaluru for orientation training.

On 26 January 1992 Sanjay reported to the College of Military Engineering, Pune for the Young Officers Course also called as the YOs Course. The YOs Course commenced on 28 January 1992 and Sanjay did exceedingly well and was awarded an Alpha grading.

The YOs Course terminated on 18 July 1992. Some YOs were granted leave and some had to report directly to their respective regiments after termination of the course. In those days, Sapper YOs reported to their regiments for the first time after the YOs course.

Sanjay was granted 30 days leave after the YOs course and he had to report to the regiment on termination of his leave.

Sanju boarded the Jhelum Express on 18 July 1992. He was to travel till Ambala and then catch a bus till Chandigarh. Thereafter from Chandigarh he was to catch a bus to Shimla.

The two AC II Tier coaches had many Sapper YOs along with their famous army trunks and holdalls. The aisles of both the AC coaches were full of the trunks and one could only walk on the trunks in the aisle.

As the guard waved the green flag and blew the whistle, the Jhelum Express chugged out of Pune railway station at 5.35 pm.

After the initial euphoria, the YOs settled down and packs of cards came out. Some played Bridge, some Rummy and some just chatted. The air in both the AC coaches was full of gaiety and joy.

At 2.30 am, early in the morning on 20 July 1992, the train reached Ambala. Sanjay disembarked and boarded a bus for Chandigarh at 3 am.

Just as the bus crossed Dera Bassi, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction at about 3.45 am. The bus turned turtle. The passengers were trapped in the wreckage of the bus.

Sanjay emerged from the bus unscathed. As he got up to dust himself, he heard the wailing sounds of the passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Without any further delay and with utter disregard to his own safety Sanju rescued seven passengers, one by one. As he went in to rescue the eighth passenger, the smoke billowing from the bus which he had been inhaling till now, made him unconscious and he collapsed inside the bus. Seconds later the bus exploded. 2/Lt Sanjay Gupta sacrificed his life saving others on this day, on 20 July 1992 at the tender age of 20 years and six months.

As Albert Pike famously said "What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us, what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal".

For the brave and selfless act of saving the lives of seven people, 2/Lt Sanjay Gupta was awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak by the Government of India.

We pay homage to 2/Lt Sanjay Gupta on this solemn day. You shall forever remain in our hearts and memories and will always be a source of inspiration to all of us. Our prayers for your Eternal Peace.

The writer who retired from the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army is an alumnus of NDA, Khadakwasla and IIT Kanpur. He is a M.Tech in Structures has also done MBA and LLB and is a prolific writer and a public speaker. He Tweets and Koos at @JassiSodhi24. The views expressed are personal.

