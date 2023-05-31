'Take stern actions to prevent violence': Amit Shah directs security forces to restore peace in Manipur
The Home Minister also met a delegation of the Hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh today
Union Minister Amit Shah has directed security forces in Manipur to take “stern and prompt actions to prevent violence and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest”.
Shah, who is currently on a four-day visit to the violence-hit state of Manipur, held long discussions with civil organisations and security forces and reviewed the situation on the ground.
A statement by the home ministry said, “Home Minister held a security review meeting with top officials in Imphal. He directed them to take stern and prompt actions to prevent violence, against armed miscreants and recover looted weapons to bring back normalcy at the earliest.”
In Imphal, visited a relief camp where the members of the Meitei community are residing. Our resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony once again and their return to their homes at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/LmXQRyvnzb
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2023
The Home Minister also met a delegation of the Hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh today.
The delegates expressed willingness to support the central government in pacifying Manipur.
Civil society organisations like the Committee on Tribal Unity, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Student organisation and Thadou Inpi met the home minister in Kangpokpi earlier today.
Shah assured them of the “supply of essential items in hill areas and helicopter services for emergency needs in Churachandpur, Moreh and Kangpokpi will be ensured.”
Visited a relief camp in Kangpokpi and met the Kuki community members there. We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their return to their homes. pic.twitter.com/qVshPmbxFD
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 31, 2023
He also met with the representatives of different communities including the handful of Tamil traders who live in Moreh, the official said in a separate post on the microblogging site.
“Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government’s initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur,” Shah said.
Shah also held a security review meeting at Moreh in Tengnoupal district with the officials from various central and state forces.
During a high-level meeting in Imphal, Shah said, “Our resolve remains focused on leading Manipur back to the track of peace and harmony once again and their return to their homes at the earliest.”
The Home Minister also reviewed the security situation with senior officials of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces and the Indian Army.
In the meeting with security personnel, Shah said, “Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority.”
He instructed the officials to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace of the state.
With inputs from agencies
