Take 'abundant precaution' while deploying journalists to cover Cyclone Biparjoy, govt tells media outlets
The information and broadcasting ministry on Thursday asked media organisations, including television channels, to take 'abundant precaution' while deploying their personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety
The Centre on Thursday asked media organisations, including television channels, to take “abundant precaution” while deploying their personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety.
“Given the possible impact of the cyclone, reporting from the ground level may pose serious risks of safety and security of the reporters and the cameramen and other personnel deployed by the private satellite TV channels for reporting this incident,” the information and broadcasting ministry said in a statement.
The government, the advisory said, is “deeply concerned” that such ground reporting may risk the lives of the personnel deployed.
Related Articles
“From the perspective of the safety and security of the various reporters, cameramen and other personnel of the various media organisations, especially the private TV channels, it is strongly advised that media organisations may undertake abundant precaution and due care in the matter of deployment of their personnel in the areas likely to be affected and follow the precautions being issued by the local administration,” it added.
As on Thursday morning, Cyclone Biparjoy was less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall in the evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas.
The advisory cautioned that “under no circumstances”, media organisations should decide to deployment their personnel “in a way which may compromise the safety and security of the media personnel”.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Heavy rains, gusty winds: What to expect as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies in next 24 hours
As per the IMD, the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to intensify further in the next 24 hours and head north-northeastwards. This could bring heavy showers and strong winds in coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra
Why Cyclone Biparjoy, likely to become longest cyclone in Arabian Sea, is so deadly
Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts on 15 June. The IMD has warned that it could cause massive damage as the storm comes with a wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph
Cyclone Biparjoy: Ports and Shipping Ministry holds meeting to review preparedness
The cyclone is barrelling towards the Gujarat coast even as parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday, the Met department said