Tajinder Bagga gets major relief from court, gets protection from arrest till 5 July

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that Bagga, who faces charges for allegedly making provocative statements on social media, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation, cannot be arrested till 5 July

In further relief to Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after days of political upheaval around his arrest, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday stayed his arrest till 5 July as per multiple reports.

This comes after a case was filed against Bagga over an alleged threat to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The 36-year-old can’t be arrested till 5 July, the court ruled.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that Bagga, who faces charges for allegedly making provocative statements on social media, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation, cannot be arrested till 5 July.

Bagga was earlier granted relief till Tuesday by the High Court in the case at a midnight hearing on 7 May.

Also read: The many controversies surrounding BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police on Friday, 6 May, on complaints of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, imminent hurt by publishing false, and communal inflammatory statements on social media.

Bagga claimed that while he was being taken to Punjab after his arrest, the police tried to persuade him not to raise issues pertaining to dishonouring of Guru Granth Sahib and 'The Kashmir Files' movie. "They told me why I was getting myself involved with matters of another state when I lived in Delhi."

The Delhi Police had registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Bagga's father Preetpal Singh, and said it will make necessary security arrangements for Bagga after the BJP leader expressed fear about his safety.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) also sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.

The BJP has accused Punjab Police of "abducting" its leader, who has been vocal in his criticism of Arvind Kejriwal, and accused the AAP chief of pursuing vendetta through the state police.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), however, has rejected the charge and said the Bagga was arrested for allegedly stoking communal tensions in Punjab.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.