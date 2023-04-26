One of the most beautiful and among the seven wonders of the world, Agra’s iconic Taj Mahal draws millions of tourists every year from around the world. As tourists line up to watch the 17th-century monument up close, one cannot help but notice its ‘ever-changing moods’ throughout the day.

We’re talking about the colour of the Taj, which significantly changes from dawn to dusk. Originally made with white Makrana marble, the colour of the Taj Mahal has begun losing its sheen, thanks to the pollution and stains from insect droppings from a polluted Yamuna.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which has been tasked with the job of taking care of the monument has also been carrying out several measures to retain the original colour and prevent it from turning yellowish or brownish.

Speaking of which, a similar issue was recently witnessed at the Taj after insect droppings started turning parts of the monument green. The external parts of the monument which faces the Yamuna, were stained with the droppings of Goeldichironomus, an insect that breeds in the polluted waters of the river, thus turning the marble greenish.

In order to tackle the issue, the ASI came up with a solution and employed a few members to scrub the affected parts of the Taj Mahal with cotton and water. It was later polished with cotton to restore the original colour and shine, The Printreported.

ASI’s chief assistant conservator at the Taj Mahal, Prince Vajpayee assured that the traces of the stains have been removed further adding that it can happen again as it is the ideal breeding time for the insects responsible for the damage. He also called for the need to clean the polluted river and eradicate the insects to avoid such situations in the future.

The ASI will be conducting routine inspections of the marble surface to clean such green spots in case they appear again. “Parts of the monument which are most vulnerable to insect attacks, especially the northeastern minaret will be cleaned regularly,” the official added.

This is not the first time that concerns about the Taj Mahal’s colour have come up. Earlier, the Supreme Court of India had also raised concerns over the Taj Mahal turning yellow and then brownish-greenish. The apex court had then instructed the Central government as well as the ASI to look into the matter.

