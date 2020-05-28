You are here:
Tablighi Jamaat congregation: Delhi Police's Crime Branch files 12 chargesheets against 541 foreign nationals; case to be heard on 25 June

India Asian News International May 28, 2020 19:40:37 IST

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday filed 12 fresh chargesheets at a Saket court against 541 foreign nationals, who had attended a congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

The chargesheets filed before the court of duty metropolitan magistrate Archana Beniwala have been listed for consideration on 25 June.

According to the chargesheet, 414 of the foreign nationals are from Indonesia, 85 from Kyrgyzstan, and 42 from Malaysia.

The accused persons are being charged under violation of visa rules and several relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Delhi Police had filed 35 chargesheets against 374 foreign nationals so far, in connection with the matter.

The foreign nationals had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, which had reportedly become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus across the country. A case has also been registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others over the event.

