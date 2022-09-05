Tabarak Hussain: A terrorist that was 'finally' Pakistani
This is probably the first time Islamabad has accepted the body of its terrorist. His body was sent to Pakistan via Chakkan da Bagh in Poonch
New Delhi: Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism in India got exposed after the country accepted the body of terrorist Tabarak Hussain, who was captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
This is probably the first time Islamabad has accepted the body of its terrorist. His body was sent to Pakistan via Chakkan da Bagh in Poonch.
“We handed over the body to them (Pak officials) around 11.06 am,” said Dr Manmeet Kaur, Poonch.
According to Army officials, Hussain was captured by the Indian Army while trying to infiltrate into the Indian territory in Naushera, Rajouri. Hussain is a resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. “He was being treated at Army Hospital in Rajouri and had bullet injuries in his leg and shoulder,” Army officials earlier said.
Hussain, while undergoing treatment in Army Hospital, told ANI that he had been sent along with three to four other terrorists and were paid money by a Pakistani Colonel Yunus Choudhary to carry out a ‘fidayeen’ attack on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC.
(With inputs from agencies)
