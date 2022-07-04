Swiggy delivery boy rides horse amid heavy rain in Mumbai; video goes viral

The weather department also issued a yellow alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till 5 July

New Delhi: A video of a Swiggy delivery boy in Mumbai has gone viral after he used a horse to go deliver food during the rain. The clip has been captured from a vehicle.

According to a report in the Indian Express, "On Friday, several areas in Mumbai were inundated and there were traffic diversions for the second consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded the highest one-day rainfall in July at 227.8 mm since 2015."

The weather department also issued a yellow alert indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai till 5 July.

Meanwhile, Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country as it brought seasonal rains to Gujarat and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said earlier.

“Southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Saturday, six days before the normal date of 8 July,” the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon had its onset over Kerala on 29 May, three days ahead of the normal date of 1 June.

However, the progress of southwest monsoon, crucial to the farm-based economy, has been sluggish with the country reporting rainfall deficit of eight per cent.

Weather scientists expect the monsoon to pick up pace in the coming months and have predicted well-distributed rainfall in July.

