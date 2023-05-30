Everybody just can’t get enough of biryani. We all know that absolutely no one has ever expressed even the slightest dislike for this dish. It’s simply impossible not to love it, and a recent tweet by food delivery app Swiggy is a testament of biryani’s widespread popularity. During the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which was rescheduled to the reserve day for the first time in the tournament’s 16-year history, Swiggy announced that biryani was the top choice among cricket enthusiasts. In a tweet on Monday, Swiggy revealed that an astonishing 12 million orders for biryani were made through their app, equivalent to 212 biryanis per minute.

The company said on Twitter, “Biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute).”

biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute) 🏆 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

The tweet received a wide range of reactions from the users in the comment section. An individual wrote, “Biriyani ko trophy dene ki zarurat nahi wo khud hi prize hai. (There is no need to give trophy to Biryani, it is the prize itself.)”

Biriyani ko trophy dene ki zarurat nahi wo khud hi prize hai 😌 — Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) May 29, 2023

Many accounts expressed their love for biryani and said that they often order this delicious food item.

Even I often order biryani — Riya Srivastava (@crave_21) May 29, 2023

Some users asked if the biryanis ordered were veg or non-veg.

Veg biryani Or non veg? — sengol (@r45467589) May 29, 2023

During the 2020 IPL season, Swiggy witnessed a notable surge of 30 percent in orders, with chicken biryani, butter naan, and masala dosa emerging as the most preferred dishes, as mentioned in a report by Hindustan Times. The company also noted the popularity of IPL special menus, particularly combos.

According to PTI, on New Year’s Eve in 2022, Swiggy successfully delivered around 350,000 orders of biryani. The second closest food item in terms of demand was pizza, with 250,000 orders. According to a Twitter poll conducted by Swiggy, 76.2 percent of the orders were for Hyderabadi Biryani. Lucknowi Biryani made up 14 percent of the demand, followed by Kolkata Biryani at 9.8 percent.

The popular biryani-selling restaurant, Bawarchi in Hyderabad, managed to deliver two biryanis per minute on the eve of New Year 2021, and for December 31, 2022, they prepared 15 tonnes of biryani to meet the high demand. Swiggy also stated that biryani remained the most popular dish for the seventh consecutive year in 2022, with 2.28 orders placed every second.

