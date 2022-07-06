Swiggy announces reward for identifying 'accidental brand ambassador' spotted riding horse on Mumbai street

In a recent viral video, a man was spotted carrying a Swiggy food delivery bag while riding a horse on the busy streets of Mumbai

In a recent viral video, a man was spotted carrying a Swiggy’s food delivery bag while riding a horse. The choice of the mode of transport by the unidentified delivery executive has generated much buzz across the internet. So much so that the food delivery platform has joined the conversation.

In the video, the man can be seen crossing a busy road in Mumbai riding on the back of a horse on a rainy day. However, the short clip just shows the back of the person along with a Swiggy-monogrammed bag.

They published a formal statement on Twitter and asked people to help them find the guy. They wrote that they are also in search of the ‘gallant young star’ who has turned out to be the ‘accidental brand ambassador’ of Swiggy.

Let's address the horse in the room 🐴 pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

The team has also asked some hilarious questions including "Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What’s in that bag he’s got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?"

In the later part of the statement, Swiggy has stated that they are conducting a ‘Swiggy-wide horse-hunt’ to track this anonymous delivery agent. They have also announced an exclusive reward for the person who will be able to provide valid information about the rider. “It's 5k in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give us some useful intel about our accidental brand ambassador, so we can thank them,” the announcement stated.

Since being posted, the witty Twitter thread grabbed many eyeballs and garnered more than 1,000 likes. People hit the comment section with a bunch of memes and jokes. Some of the users stated that they are already looking for the horse rider. While, one of the commenters joked, “Taking no contact delivery to another level,” another user suggested, “You folks should do a poll wrt everyone in favour of horse-delivered food: Yay or Neigh.”

