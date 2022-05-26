Sweet troubles? How the humble rasgulla led to a delay of trains by 40 hours in Bihar

Railways' neglect, albeit unintentional, of the sweet dish led the residents of Barhiya in Bihar's Lakhisarai district to stage a protest for 40 hours over the weekend

There are few who can refuse the tempting sweet juiciness of the humble rasgulla. One such individual, or organisation, can arguably be the Indian Railway, if the residents of Barhiya town in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district are asked.

The government transport body’s neglect, albeit unintentional, of the sweet dish led the residents of the Bihar town to stage a protest for 40 hours over the weekend. Railways had to cancel 91 trains and divert the route of 131 others due to the protest.

Barhiya town’s rasgulla connection

The small town of Barhiya is famous for its Rasgullas, so much so that it is sold in cities across Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. According to a report by The Statesman, the extent of Barhiya’s rasgulla business can be judged from the fact that at least 250 shops sell the sweet dish in the town.

The business was flourishing till the COVID pandemic hit the country, including the railway services across the map. Barhiya rasgulla businesses were among the worst affected in the aftermath.

Till March 2020, as many as 10 trains would stop at the railway station in Barhiya, which also afforded the businesses to supply their goods to other cities and towns on the trains’ routes.

Due to the pandemic, stoppage of the trains was removed from Barhiya, leaving rasgulla businesses to seek transport through private and public bus services.

According to The Statesman, it takes only two hours and a payment of just Rs 55 to reach Patna from Barhiya by train but the road transport buses had not only been charging triple the amount but also consuming double the time for the same.

What was the protest about?

Over the weekend, Barhiya residents pitched tents on railway tracks, bringing train movement to a grinding halt. Their demand was simple: the earlier 10 trains should resume making a stop at the Barhiya railway station.

A resumption of train services would mean resumption of business for them as they could again supply rasgulla stocks to various parts of the country.

The protest was called off on Monday when the railways assured that one express train will resume stoppage at Barhiya station within a fortnight. Rest of the trains will soon be added to the list in the next 60 days.



With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.