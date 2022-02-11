SWAYAM July 2021 session: Admit cards released by NTA at swayam.nta.ac.in; check steps to download here

The NTA has also stated that the hall tickets for the SWAYAM exam will not be sent by post to any student. It further asked candidates to keep a copy of their hall ticket in good condition for future reference.

The hall tickets for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session have been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download their SWAYAM July 2021 admit cards from the official website at https://swayam.nta.ac.in/.

The SWAYAM July 2021 exam will be conducted on 21 and 22 February by the NTA.

Process to check and download SWAYAM July 2021 Session admit cards:

― Visit the official website at https://swayam.nta.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the SWAYAM July 2021 hall ticket that is given on the main page

― Enter the required details such as email id to generate a One Time Password (OTP)

― Enter the OTP to access the SWAYAM portal

― The SWAYAM July 2021 hall ticket will be visible on your screen

― Check and download a copy of the SWAYAM admit card for future use

Direct link for SWAYAM admit card is here.

As per an official notice released by the NTA, SWAYAM July 2021 applicants can reach the Agency at the helpline number 011-40759000 or email swayam@nta.ac.in in case of any problems in downloading their hall ticket or any discrepancy in the data. View the notice here.

The NTA has also stated that the hall tickets for the SWAYAM exam will not be sent by post to any student. It further asked candidates to keep a copy of their hall ticket in good condition for future reference.

The SWAYAM July 2021 Semester exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 February, but was postponed due to the Assembly elections in certain states. The exams will be held in two shifts, with each session being held for 180 minutes. The first session of SWAYAM July 2021 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second session will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The detailed list of subject papers in each session can be viewed here.

For more details, applicants can keep visiting the official website of the NTA.

