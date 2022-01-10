SWAYAM July 2021: NTA extends registration deadline to 17 Jan, check details here

The last date to pay the application fee is 18 January and the window for corrections in the form will open on 19 January

The last date to register for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session has once again been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those interested can register for the exam by visiting the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in till 17 January. Previously, the deadline for the online registration process was today, 10 January.

After receiving several requests to set the application deadline on a later date, the decision has been extended, as per The Scroll. Meanwhile, the last date to pay the application fee is on 18 January. The window for correction or to make any change on the form will open from 19 to 21 January.

Anyone interested can find the SWAYAM 2021 official information bulletin here.

Here are a few steps to apply for the SWAYAM July 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Search and apply for online registration using the same email ID used for registration on SWAYAM portal

Step 3: Candidates need to fill the online application form and write down the system generated Application Number

Step 4: Then, upload the compulsory documents; pay the necessary fee and submit the application form

Step 5: Keep a printout of the application form for future use or reference

Here's the direct link to login - https://swayam.nta.ac.in/login/

As per the schedule, the SWAYAM July 2021 exam will be conducted in February, this year. The exam will be for a duration of 180 minutes (3:00 hours) and will take place in two shifts. The timings for the July session will commence from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Application Fee

Candidates from general category have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, whereas those from SC/ST/PwD/OBC (NCL) category are directed to pay a fee of Rs 500.

For more details and information, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website on a regular basis.

