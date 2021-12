Swarnim Vijay Parv: India contributed to establishment of democracy in Bangladesh, says Rajnath Singh

Singh termed ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ as a festival that commemorates the glorious victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War, which changed the history and geography of South Asia

Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Swarnim Vijay Parv, an event commemorating the valour & professionalism of the Armed Forces and their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh in the Indo-Pak 1971 war, at India Gate Lawns in New Delhi on 12 December 2021.

The event marks the culmination of year-long celebrations of 50 years of India's victory in the war. Singh began his address by paying tributes to the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who passed away in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on 8 December 2021, PIB reported.

Singh on Sunday said that India has contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh and in the last 50 years, Bangladesh has progressed rapidly on the path of development, which is an inspiration for the rest of the world, ANI reported.

Addressing the Swarnim Vijay Parv celebrations today at India Gate to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war and Indo-Bangladesh friendship, Rajnath Singh said, "India has contributed to the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh and today we are very happy that in the last 50 years Bangladesh has progressed rapidly on the path of development, which is an inspiration for the rest of the world."

"Today we all have gathered here at India Gate to celebrate the 'Vijay Parv' organized under the 'Swarnim Victory Year' of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. This festival commemorates the glorious victory of the Indian armies, which changed both the history and geography of South Asia," he added.

"It was decided to organize this event in a grand form, but after the untimely demise of the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, it has been decided to mark it with simplicity. On this occasion, I pay my tributes by remembering him too," he said.

"On this day, I bow to the bravery, valour and sacrifice of every soldier of the Indian Army, due to which India won the 1971 war. This country will always be indebted to the sacrifice of all those bravehearts," he added.

"Sometimes I wonder, what was the fault of our Bengali sisters and brothers? For demanding their rights? Seeking to preserve their art, culture and language? For talking about his proper representation in politics and governance?" he said.

"The injustice and atrocities on our Bengali sisters and brothers were a threat to the entire humanity in one form or the other. In such a situation, it was our Rajdharm, Rashtradharm and military religion that helped in liberating the people of then 'East Pakistan' from that injustice and exploitation," he added.

"This war is a classic example of our morals, our democratic traditions and just treatment. It will be rarely seen in history that after defeating another country in a war, a country like ours did not express its dominance over it, but handed over the power to its political representative," the Defence Minister said.

'Swarnim Vijay Parv' is being celebrated at India Gate, New Delhi from 12 December till 13 December 2021, to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war and the Indo-Bangladesh friendship. The event was inaugurated by Rajnath Singh today. Major weapons and equipment used during the 1971 war have been displayed along with the snippets of major battles.

The closing ceremony will be held on 13 December 2021, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh. Many dignitaries, including from Bangladesh, will be present.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.