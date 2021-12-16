Swarnim Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi lays wreath at war memorial, says 'we fought and defeated oppressive forces'

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 War and the formation of Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said together 'we fought and defeated oppressive forces'.

On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2021

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 War and the formation of Bangladesh. Last year on 16 December, Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. He also lit four flames that were to be carried in different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala. The flames were taken to key battle areas and houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

On the day, Modi accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial. The prime minister also laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 50th #VijayDiwas

During the homage ceremony, these four flames were merged by the prime minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Homage & Reception Ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial, to mark 50th #VijayDiwas

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and India is hosting a number of events to mark it, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issuing a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on 16 December, 1971, that paved way for the birth of Bangladesh.

