Swami Prasad Maurya slaps Gautam Buddha Nagar police top cop with legal notice

The Samajwadi Party MLC has claimed that Alok Singh made a few comments related to him during his press conference on Shrikant Tyagi, the gangster arrested on 9 August, that were false and deliberately made to malign his image

New Delhi: Accusing the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh of levelling fake allegations against him, Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Legislative Council Uttar Pradesh (UP) Swami Prasad Maurya served Alok Singh with a legal defamation notice.

Maurya has claimed that the remarks the police commissioner made during his press conference on Shrikant Tyagi, the gangster arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on 9 August, were false and deliberately made to malign his image.

पुलिस कमिश्नर गौतमबुद्धनगर ने वि.स. पास को लेकर श्रीकांत त्यागी प्रकरण में बिना जांच-पड़ताल किये गैर जिम्मेदाराना हरकत कर प्रेस के माध्यम से पूरे देश में मेरी छवि-प्रतिष्ठा एवं लोकप्रियता को धूमिल करने का प्रयास किया, उसके परिप्रेक्ष्य में मानहानि करने सम्बन्धी कानूनी नोटिस भेजी। pic.twitter.com/ESAM72R9bE — Swami Prasad Maurya (@SwamiPMaurya) August 13, 2022

During the press conference, the commissioner had said that Tyagi during the investigation had revealed that the secretariat pass, which is only given to MLAs, was given to him by Maurya.

Maurya has asked Singh for a written apology in electronic media and newspapers.

As compensation for damages, which Maurya claims were made as a result of the allegations, a sum of around 11.5 crores has also been demanded.

Shrikant Tyagi, a gangster, recently grabbed attention after a video of him assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's sector 93.

After he was arrested, following a four-day chase, police recovered a car from him with an Uttar Pradesh secretariat pass, which is only given to MLAs and helped him pass off as an MLA.

The police in the press conference after the arrest had said that Tyagi got those stickers from Maurya.

